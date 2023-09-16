1 . Student fairs

Whatever hobbies you're looking to get into at uni, the Freshers Fairs will give you a chance to get involved with all the sports, art, music, games, and any niche hobby you can imagine. Both the Uni of Sheffield and Hallam are holding various fairs, spread over different days, to showcase the massive range of clubs and societies available to students. Check each of the uni's SU website for more. Photo: Submitted