Venues across Sheffield are preparing for an influx of students this weekend as Freshers week begins.
Students get to enjoy a week of partying and exploring the city, but the celebrations and events are not just restricted to drinking
Here are six alcohol-free events in the city taking place during the big welcome week.
1. Student fairs
Whatever hobbies you're looking to get into at uni, the Freshers Fairs will give you a chance to get involved with all the sports, art, music, games, and any niche hobby you can imagine. Both the Uni of Sheffield and Hallam are holding various fairs, spread over different days, to showcase the massive range of clubs and societies available to students. Check each of the uni's SU website for more. Photo: Submitted
2. IKEA student event
The annual IKEA student event is a good chance to get your living space prepared for the year, with special discounts for attending students as well as freebies, giveaways, funfair games, mocktails and food samples. Make sure to book your free ticket in advance for Monday, September 25th, to secure your place. Photo: submit
3. Movie nights
Sheffield is a very affordable city to be a film fan. Sheffield Students' Union has an auditorium which Film Unit society turn into a cinema every week, for both students of the university and the public, with tickets from just £3. Freshers Week is no exception, with Barbie, Parasite, and Fight Club all among those showing. Showroom Cinema in the city centre is also a great spot for film lovers, offering all under-26s tickets to any film, at any time, for just £5. Photo: contributed
4. Meadowhall Student Event
Meadowhall shopping centre is returning with another annual student shopping event. From 3pm on Thursday, September 28, a massive range of discounts will be available, with activities and entertainment taking place between 6-9pm. Hundreds of exclusive student discounts will be on offer, not to mention a giant ball pit and chances to win vouchers worth up to £100.