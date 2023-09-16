News you can trust since 1887
Freshers Week Sheffield 2023: The best alcohol-free events and things to do during Freshers Week this year

Freshers Week is fast approaching, and there are plenty of alcohol-free activities and events in Sheffield available for students to enjoy.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 16th Sep 2023, 09:57 BST

Venues across Sheffield are preparing for an influx of students this weekend as Freshers week begins.

Students get to enjoy a week of partying and exploring the city, but the celebrations and events are not just restricted to drinking

Here are six alcohol-free events in the city taking place during the big welcome week.

Whatever hobbies you're looking to get into at uni, the Freshers Fairs will give you a chance to get involved with all the sports, art, music, games, and any niche hobby you can imagine. Both the Uni of Sheffield and Hallam are holding various fairs, spread over different days, to showcase the massive range of clubs and societies available to students. Check each of the uni's SU website for more.

1. Student fairs

The annual IKEA student event is a good chance to get your living space prepared for the year, with special discounts for attending students as well as freebies, giveaways, funfair games, mocktails and food samples. Make sure to book your free ticket in advance for Monday, September 25th, to secure your place.

2. IKEA student event

Sheffield is a very affordable city to be a film fan. Sheffield Students' Union has an auditorium which Film Unit society turn into a cinema every week, for both students of the university and the public, with tickets from just £3. Freshers Week is no exception, with Barbie, Parasite, and Fight Club all among those showing. Showroom Cinema in the city centre is also a great spot for film lovers, offering all under-26s tickets to any film, at any time, for just £5.

3. Movie nights

Meadowhall shopping centre is returning with another annual student shopping event. From 3pm on Thursday, September 28, a massive range of discounts will be available, with activities and entertainment taking place between 6-9pm. Hundreds of exclusive student discounts will be on offer, not to mention a giant ball pit and chances to win vouchers worth up to £100.

4. Meadowhall Student Event

