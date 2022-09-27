The annual student night shopping event at Meadowhall is returning for another year, with the mega-mall offering exclusive offers and entertainment for Sheffield’s student population.

The event will feature over 100 one-night-only student offers from a range of stores, as well as games, giveaways and a giant ball pit.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “It’s brilliant to be hosting another of our popular student nights, with so much to enjoy from DJs to selfie stations. We know there’ll be plenty of students who know Meadowhall well, and others visiting for the first time – and we can’t wait to welcome them for the new year, with a night of great fun and some amazing deals from our retailers.”

Meadowhall student night returns for 2022. There will be exclusive discounts at a number of big brands. Picture James Hardisty.

When is Meadowhall student night 2022?

Meadowhall student night returns on Thursday, September 29, 2022, between 6pm and 9pm, and will feature lots of exclusive offers and discounts for Sheffield’s students.

It is the first week of teaching for students in Sheffield, with many having their first maintenance loan installments come through earlier in the week.

Meadowhall centre director Darren Pearce. Picture Scott Merrylees

University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University students flocked back to the city last week in advance of their course resuming, with many students coming to the city for the first time.

Meadowhall is hoping to welcome many returning and new students to its stores.

What is Meadowhall’s student night?

A look down underneath Meadowhall's iconic dome.

Meadowhall student night is a one-night-only event with hundreds of exclusive offers and discounts for Sheffield’s student population.

This year, over 100 offers will be available from a number of popular brands in the shopping centre, including Flannels, Tessuti, JD Sports and The North Face.

The event has lots of entertainment on show, with competitions like “In for a Penny, in for a Pound”, which offer prizes of up to £200.

There are also performances from the break dancing B-Boys and street performers, Granny Turismo, as well as live DJ sets.

LUSH will be offering a sampling station and face mask workshop; a free meal will be winnable from Bar Burrito by “shooting a hoop”; and some of the team from The Leadmill will be there handing out goodie bags for their own student nights.

An event map is available on the Meadowhall website.

What is Meadowhall?

Meadowhall is the largest shopping centre in Yorkshire, with over 290 retailers and 50 places to grab a bit to eat or something to drink.

The centre contains a range of brands, from designer fashion stores, to budget variety stores.

Some of the biggest names include Apple, Zara, Primark and Next, as well as Poundland and Wilko. The Oasis Dining Quarter features a number of recognisable restaurants and fast food places like McDonalds, Five Guys Burgers, TGI Fridays, Taco Bell and a Wetherspoons pub.