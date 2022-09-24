Mother Hubbard’s is due to open on London Road, near Alderson Road, from 11am, today (Saturday, September 24 ) with a sizzling offer of fish and chips for just 45p.

The popular chip shop chain was launched in Bradford in 1972 and in a nod to its history, the owners of the new shop in Sheffield are offering portions of fish and chips for what customers paid back in the early 70s.

Head chef Chris Farnell said: “There will be fish and chips for everyone for 45p and the reason why we are doing that is because that is how much fish and chips cost in 1972 when Mother Hubbard’s was first launched.”

Pictured is Head Chef Chris Farnell at Sheffield's new Mother Hubbard's fish and chip restaurant on London Road.

Mother Hubbard’s is a fish and chip restaurant as well as a takeaway and it can seat customers 60 inside at any one time.

With many families in Sheffield affected by the cost of living crisis, the opening deal is expected to prove popular.

Chris said: “Because of lockdown and everything else people are having to face financially at the moment it’s great to be able to offer something like this to people.”

He added that they are well prepared for big queues and a very busy day and have stocked up with 40, 25kg sacks of potatoes.

Pictured is Sheffield's new Mother Hubbard's fish and chip shop restaurant on London Road.

The owners of the new Sheffield shop also said: “We are having a special offer on our opening day providing the first 1,000 customers with 45p fish and chips, going back to the price in 1972.

He added: “We have a modern feel but still with the traditional taste to take you back to your childhood memories. We have the capacity to seat 60 guests in an air conditioned and clean environment, to ensure that you enjoy the experience of dining at Mother Hubbard’s.

“At Mother Hubbard’s we are passionate about great tasting food. We only use the finest Icelandic haddock and British potatoes to produce the crispiest battered fresh fish and golden chips.”