The five bedroom, four bathroom home in Sheffield has hit the property market for just under £1.5million.

The home, on Thornsett Gardens, is described as “beautiful” and “stunning” by the agents, United Homes Limited.

You enter the property from the front driveway into a bright and airy entrance hall, which runs deep into the house and also features the staircase heading to the first floor.

It is a terrific property with a lovely, modern appearance throughout, as it has had a full renovation.

The breakfast kitchen is a perfect example of the modern design, and large windows across the house make the most of the surrounding light and keep the house bright.

The five bedrooms are spread across the first and second floor, with the amazing master suite on the first floor at the back of the home.

It truly is a lovely home for a large family.

If you like the look of this home and would like more information on it, you can find it on Rightmove here.

1. Thornsett Gardens, Dore The home is brilliant for a large family, with a number of highly rated state and private schools nearby. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Large garden The garden is absolutely massive. With the outbuilding containing the bar found right at the bottom. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Entrance hallway The entrance hallway is the first sign of this property's brilliant use of lighting. It has large windows and a skylight, which allows light to pour in. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Family lounge This large lounge is a brilliant space to sit and enjoy time with the family, or banish them somewhere else whilst you enjoy your favourite show with a cup of tea. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales