Homes for sale Sheffield: 'Beautiful' £1,495,000 Dore village home with its own bar lands on property market
This Dore village home is equipped with a master bedroom suite, an outbuilding containing a bar and a stunning kitchen.
The five bedroom, four bathroom home in Sheffield has hit the property market for just under £1.5million.
The home, on Thornsett Gardens, is described as “beautiful” and “stunning” by the agents, United Homes Limited.
You enter the property from the front driveway into a bright and airy entrance hall, which runs deep into the house and also features the staircase heading to the first floor.
It is a terrific property with a lovely, modern appearance throughout, as it has had a full renovation.
The breakfast kitchen is a perfect example of the modern design, and large windows across the house make the most of the surrounding light and keep the house bright.
The five bedrooms are spread across the first and second floor, with the amazing master suite on the first floor at the back of the home.
It truly is a lovely home for a large family.