Meadowhall has announced it was 'open as normal' in the snow - attracting criticism from shoppers.

The megamall posted at 2.20pm that the upper-level car parks were closed as a precautionary measure due to the weather. But the lower level car parks were open as usual. In a follow-up post it said there was some disruption to public transport.

The centre closes at 9pm. According to Travel South Yorkshire, First and TM Travel have suspended all buses in Sheffield.

Linda Kent, responding on Meadowhall’s Facebook page, said: "Of course you are open. God forbid you lose some money."