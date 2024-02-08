Sheffield snow: Video shows traffic chaos and stuck lorry around Broad Lane, Netherthorpe Road and University
There is extremely heavy traffic along Broad Lane, the University roundabout and Netherthorpe Road.
While traffic is still flowing, most pedestrians are getting around the area faster, as some cars have wheels spinning in the snow and take the hill as slowly as possible.
The advice is currently to avoid travelling wherever possible.
Around 20 Sheffield schools have closed early, some buses are not running, and the Supertram's blue and purple routes have stopped. See our website, live blog, and sign up to our newsletters for up-to-the-minute information on road closures and public transport.