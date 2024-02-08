Sheffield weather LIVE: Snow arrives, schools closing, bus stuck - latest updates after Met Office warnings
and live on Freeview channel 276
Snow has wrecked havoc over Sheffield today with schools closing and few public transport services running.
Numerous schools have closed and sent children home due to the adverse weather and First Buses and TM Travel have suspeneded all services from their Sheffield depots.
Stagecoach have also suspended a lot of local services, all out of the Chesterfield and Halfway depots, leaving just a handful still running.
Follow our live blog for the latest weather, news and travel updates from throughout the day.
LIVE weather, news and more as snow begins to fall in Sheffield
Snow causing issues for motorists
Chloe Aslett has been out near the city centre to see how traffic is dealing with the snow today.
Bin collections suspended
Sheffield City Council and Veolia are advising residents that all bin collections have been suspended today (Thursday) due to the challenging weather conditions.
They will continue to monitor the condition of the roads and footpaths, and will empty all remaining bins as soon as possible.
Residents should leave their bins out until they are emptied.
All Household Waste Recycling Centres have also been closed to ensure the safety of public and site staff. They will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.
You can check ongoing information and service alerts about recycling and waste collections here.
Upper-level car parks closed at Meadowhall
How to check traffic cameras online before you travel
It is advised that you do not travel, but sometimes it cannot be avoided. If you need to travel, this is how to can check motorway cameras to plan your route ahead to keep you and other motorists safe.
Tractors are out in Fulwood
Stagecoach suspends bus services from Ecclesfield depot.
That means the 57, 83 and 88 have stopped running.
Division Street nearly gridlocked.
Motorists trying to navigate the city centre are finding themselves with nowhere to go on Division Street and Carver Street.
There is little movement in the traffic in the area.
Accidents in Aston and Swallownest
A car is reportedly stuck in the middle of Main Street in Aston.
Police and ambulance crews are also reportedly at the scene of an accident futher down the road.
Clerk Aston Parish Council have asked residents to only travel if necessary