"We have completed a full review of our team’s response in partnership with South Yorkshire Police."

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Meadowhall has conducted a 'full review' after two people were stabbed at the centre.

Bosses say they looked into their response to the incident and are confident they can keep shoppers safe.

A large area of the upper area of Meadowhall was closed by police on January 2, 2024, after two men were stabbed. Image by Joshua Firth-Moore.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men aged 19 were injured and taken to hospital following an altercation between a group of men on January 2. Police say they were known to each other.

A 20-year-old, of Barnsley Road, Sheffield, has been charged with two counts of Section 18 wounding, one count of affray and one count of possessing a bladed article in a public place. A 24-year-old, also of Barnsley Road, has been charged with affray.

A spokesperson for Meadowhall said: "The safety of our visitors, colleagues and retail partners has always been our number one priority and, as with all events of this nature, we have completed a full review of our team’s response in partnership with South Yorkshire Police.

"We are hugely thankful to our team who acted quickly and in line with all protocol on the evening and, as a collective, are confident we have all of the appropriate measures in place to keep everybody safe."