Police have revealed on of the victims of an attack at Meadowhall remains in hospital with serious injuries

Police are reviewing CCTV footage as they step up patrols at Meadowhall, after a stabbing.

South Yorkshire Police have issued an update on the investigation, which was launched after an incident yesterday evening at the shopping centre, in which two men were taken to hospital.

They have also revealed that the people involved in the incident were known to each other, and that one of the victims remains in hospital with a serious injury, while the other has now been allowed home.

Meadowhall Shopping Centre, pictured here on January 3, opened as normal the day after the stabbing.

Officers said this afternoon that two 19-year-olds were stabbed during the incident and taken to hospital. One of the men suffered a minor injury and has been discharged.

The other man suffered a serious injury. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Two men, aged 24 and 20, are in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

A cordon was put in place inside the shopping centre in the immediate aftermath of the altercation but has since been removed.

An investigation is underway and officers from the dedicated Meadowhall policing team will continue to carry out additional patrols in the centre alongside other force resources.

Sergeant Clare Coe, of Meadowhall Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We want to assure the public that we are taking this incident incredibly seriously.

"No one expects to encounter this kind of violence while out shopping and we simply will not tolerate knife crime anywhere in our communities.

"We are reviewing CCTV footage, speaking to witnesses and working in conjunction with our partners at Meadowhall to progress enquiries.

"Officers will be out and about over the course of today and tomorrow conducting additional patrols in the centre and I would urge any shoppers or workers to speak to them about any concerns or queries they have.”

Police are asking anyone with information to report it to them by calling 101 and quoting incident number 728 of January 2 2024.