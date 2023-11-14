Bosses have announced an opening date for a 10 pin bowling and entertainment centre in Sheffield city centre.

The operator Tenpin, which describes itself as one of the UK’s leading bowling and entertainment providers, is currently working on putting the venue together, in the former Argos site on Angel Street.

Now they have confirmed that they hope to open the new site in the city centre on Friday, December 22.

The site on Angel Street which is being re-opened. Picture: David Walsh, National World

It will be Tenpin’s first venture in Sheffield, and the operator’s 53rd venue across the UK.

The company says the Angel Street venue will provide 40,000 sq ft of space dedicated to 'offering a range of thrilling activities', with a strong focus on customer entertainment, and sees it as a destination for friends, families, couples and students.

It will have:

>21 lanes for bowling

>An 'escape' themed crazy golf game

>Four escape rooms run by Houdini’s

>A laser tag arena,

>Three karaoke rooms,

>A large arcade space boasting the latest video games. Pool tables

>Table tennis,

>Two fully licensed bars

It is currently recruiting for between 55 and 60 staff.

Bowling and the developer's Worcester site. Picture: TenPin

Charlotte Finch, general manager at the new Sheffield site, said: "It’s such an exciting time for Tenpin as we continue to invest in expansion across the UK.

"We are delighted to be bringing our fabulous concept to Sheffield and cannot wait for the doors to open in late December as we welcome new communities to enjoy our bowling and entertainment centre.

"This project represents our commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences that will captivate the imagination of our guests and create lasting memories for friends and families."

Sheffield already has 10 pin bowling venues outside the city centre, with the Hollywood Bowl at Don Valley Centertainment, near Sheffield Arena, and Lane Seven, on Matilda Street.

But the scheme will see an empty city centre building brought back into use, at a time when Sheffield residents have been raising concerns over the state of the city centre, with a number of high profile shop closures having affected the area in recent years.