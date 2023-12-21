Meadowhall: 30 shops offering huge bargains before Christmas including JD Sports, H&M, and Sports Direct
Boxing Day sales are an outdated tradition as retailers slash prices in December
The sales used to start in January after people had had a decent Christmas break - but that was a long time ago.
Next was one of the first chain of stores to open on Boxing Day and it soon caught on, leading to earlier and earlier opening times on December 26.
But even that looks like an outdated tradition now, as retailers slash prices well before Christmas.
On a trip to Meadowhall on Wednesday, December 20, The Star saw discounts at a huge number of shops with some offering a whopping 75 per cent off.
Here are 30 shops advertising pre-Christmas bargains at Meadowhall - and a surprising four that aren’t.