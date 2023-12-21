Boxing Day sales are an outdated tradition as retailers slash prices in December

The sales used to start in January after people had had a decent Christmas break - but that was a long time ago.

Next was one of the first chain of stores to open on Boxing Day and it soon caught on, leading to earlier and earlier opening times on December 26.

But even that looks like an outdated tradition now, as retailers slash prices well before Christmas.

On a trip to Meadowhall on Wednesday, December 20, The Star saw discounts at a huge number of shops with some offering a whopping 75 per cent off.

Here are 30 shops advertising pre-Christmas bargains at Meadowhall - and a surprising four that aren’t.

1 . Sports Direct Sports Direct is offering 70 per cent off.

2 . All Saints All Saints clothes shop has an 'up to' 50 per cent sale with 'an extra 20 per cent off everything' added on.

3 . Beaverbrooks Beaverbrooks jewellers has up to 30 per cent off selected lines. Earlier this month it announced it would close on Boxing Day to give staff a 'well earned rest'.