Controversial plans to open a new McDonald’s on London Road are set to be submitted again, claims a Sheffield councillor.

Residents who have opposed the plans had hoped they had won the battle to stop the restaurant when a planning application which had been sent to Sheffield Council was withdrawn.

Plans for a new McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant with an accompanying car park on London Road, Sheffield, could return soon, says a councillor. This picture shows what it would the previous scheme have looked like.

But now Nether Edge and Sharrow ward councillor, Ibby Ullah, has warned another application is expected to be submitted, with McDonald’s confirming to The Star they planned to continue discussions towards opening a restaurant.

He said on his social media: “Just learned that McDonald’s is planning to submit a new planning application for the site on London Road.

“Apparently, they’ve taken previous feedback into consideration. Public health, especially with a nearby primary school, was a major concern. I’ll wait to see how they think they’ve addressed the previous challenges.”

He said he would update the public once an application is officially submitted.

A McDonald’s spokesman told The Star: “We are excited about the opportunity to open a new restaurant in Sheffield and look forward to continuing our discussions with the council and local residents to address any concerns.”

The previous planning application had been recommended for refusal by planning officers.

A Sheffield Council planning department report had described fears that a restaurant on London Road at Heeley Bottom would be within easy reach of schools and ‘locations where young people congregate’, and that there was already evidence a ‘concentration of similar uses’ locally was harming their health.

It had stated: "Given the well-established links between obesity, unhealthy food choice and deprivation, and the proximity to places where young people would congregate, the proposal would not promote healthy eating and would likely exacerbate existing health inequalities within the surrounding catchment area.

"The proposal is within easy walking distance of schools and locations where young people congregate, it is not within a defined shopping centre, and there is evidence that a concentration of similar uses is having an adverse impact on health in the locality.”

McDonald’s says it would have created 95 jobs (75 full time equivalent) with a further 40 ‘indirect and induced’ jobs. It could also support 190 construction jobs and boost the economy by £2.5m a year, the firm said.

Last year, McDonald’s withdrew plans for a restaurant and take-away on Ecclesall Road after a planning officer raised queries over smells and noise and 79 objections including from two community associations.