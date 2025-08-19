An opening date has been announced for South Yorkshire’s latest McDonald’s, as pictures show how close it is to completion.

The McDonald’s signs are up and most of the building now looks to have been completed on the site, at one of the area’s former mining villages.

Picture show the new McDonald's at Dinnington, South Yorkshire, as an opening day is announced. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

But a number of construction vehicles remain on the site, on Campbell Way, Dinnington, which is still closed to the public.

The popular burger chain had originally been described as having been due to open in August.

But a sign has now been put in place within the works site, which states: “Opening September 3 - We can’t wait to see you.”

The McDonalds on Campbell Way, Dinnington. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

The site is next the roundabout at the end of Monksbridge Road and Outgang Way.

Planning permission was granted last summer, after the franchisee, Franco Ventura, told a planning meeting at Rotherham Council: “I’m a local person, I live in Ravenfield, I was born in Rotherham.

“I had a great career in McDonald’s, I became part of the executive team…and became a franchisee back in Rotherham in 2017.”

The new McDonalds at Dinnington. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

He added that he currently employs more than 1,000 across nine restaurants, and sponsors 13 under-11 football teams, the Rotherham Titans Foundation, undertakes litter picks and work with local charities.

The proposal had met with resistance from planning officials over the quality of the jobs.

But Councillor Joanna Baker-Rogers said she had received emails supporting the plans, and that councillors on the planning board should reflect the will of residents. The idea was popular with locals, some 139 letters supporting the plans were submitted to Rotherham Council, along with 11 objections.

Annie Newman, senior acquisitions surveyor at McDonald’s, said: “We have wanted to expand our offering of amazing value and high-quality food in Dinnington for some time.

“We appreciate that the council’s policy allocates this land for employment use, but the number of jobs that our proposals will create is far more than many developments that would be defined as employment use."

Emma Gonstall, associate director of Lichfield Planning Consultancy, said the site, once part of Dinnington Colliery, had been vacant since the 90s, and needed ‘over £400,000 of remediation works’.