Controversial plans for a drive-thru McDonalds on a major Sheffield road have been withdrawn, according to a city MP.

Sheffield Central MP Abtisam Mohamed has issued a statement saying that the plans for a new London Road venue have been withdrawn, shortly after it was announced that they were likely to be turned down by Sheffield Council.

A drive through McDonalds was planned for London Road

Ms Mohamed MP said: “Many constituents emailed asking me to object to the proposed McDonald’s drive-thru on London Road.

Sheffield Central MP Abtisam Mohamed announced plans had been withdrawn

“After objecting and engaging in consistent dialogue with the council and the agency representing McDonald's about the detrimental impact to the local area, they have now withdrawn their application, after their planning application was recommended for refusal.

“Thanks to Councillor Ibby Ullah and Nighat Basharat Labour Councillor for Nether Edge and Sharrow ward for their tireless work on this and protecting the wellbeing of people in the area.”

Sheffield Council planning department this morning confirmed to The Star that the planning application has been withdrawn.

A Sheffield Council planning department report had described fears that a restaurant on London Road at Heeley Bottom would be within easy reach of schools and ‘locations where young people congregate’, and that there was already evidence a ‘concentration of similar uses’ locally was harming their health.

A report to the planning committee, which meets on Tuesday, July 22, states: "Given the well-established links between obesity, unhealthy food choice and deprivation, and the proximity to places where young people would congregate, the proposal would not promote healthy eating and would likely exacerbate existing health inequalities within the surrounding catchment area.

"The proposal is within easy walking distance of schools and locations where young people congregate, it is not within a defined shopping centre, and there is evidence that a concentration of similar uses is having an adverse impact on health in the locality.”

McDonald’s says it would create 95 jobs (75 full time equivalent) with a further 40 ‘indirect and induced’ jobs. It could also support 190 construction jobs and boost the economy by £2.5m a year.

Last year, McDonald’s withdrew plans for a restaurant and take-away on Ecclesall Road after a planning officer raised queries over smells and noise and 79 objections including from two community associations.