Plans have been submitted which would see a McDonalds drive through opened in a former South Yorkshire mining town

McDonalds bosses have announced plans to open a new restaurant and drive through in a former South Yorkshire mining town.

The company has sent a planning application to Rotherham Council, and hopes to set up the outlet on an industrial estate in Dinnington.

The drive-through would be built on Campbell Way, just to the west of Dinnington town centre.

It they are approved, the plans would bring a new McDonald’s drive through restaurant, featuring indoor and outdoor seating, as well as on-site car parking spaces, cycle storage and landscaping.

It would create up to 120 new jobs, say McDonalds.

McDonalds bosses say they held a community consultation in August, where local residents were encouraged to provide their feedback on the proposals.

The plans will now be considered by Rotherham Council’s Planning Department and residents will be able to comment on the scheme.

Andrew Crewther, senior acquisitions surveyor at McDonald’s said: "We are pleased with the positive response we have had from the community regarding our proposals for Dinnington.

"It is clear from the feedback we have received that a McDonald’s restaurant in this area would be welcomed by the local community.

"We have wanted to expand our offering of amazing value and high-quality food in Dinnington for some time and we are thrilled that our plans to regenerate this vacant, well-situated site have now been submitted.

"As part of our plans, we will submit detailed traffic impact assessments to account for the effects the development may have on local roads. Our operational plans will also explain how we will manage litter around the site, ensuring that we are a considerate neighbour."

The scheme would see a development near an area which was been promised £12 million in levelling up money earlier this year, to improve Dinnington’s high street, after the town, where the colliery closed in the 1990s, had been turned down for two earlier levelling up bids.

The funding was announced in the Chancellor’s spring budget in March, to be used to clear burnt-out buildings, invest in the outdoor market and create a new commercial square.