£12m Dinnington town centre revamp to begin next year as market plans unveiled

A long-awaited revamp of Dinnington town centre is set to begin next year, which will address blight and boost the local economy.

The government granted Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) £12m to improve Dinnington’s high street earlier this year – after turning down two levelling up bids for the area.

The funding was announced in the Chancellor’s spring budget in March and will be used to clear burnt-out buildings, invest in the outdoor market and create a new commercial square.

Works are expected to begin in Autumn 2024 with an aim for the project to be completed by spring 2026.

The outdoor market will also be upgraded, and trees and shrubs will be planted.

The plans include a new town square, with purpose-built commercial units and re-designed pedestrian routes.

Rotherham Council said improvements to the outdoor market will contribute to a more attractive environment and give it pride of place on the high street. This will potentially be a pack-away provision, that allows for the space to be used for events and general use on non-market days.

Redesigned pedestrian routes will create safer and more accessible links between the bus station, car parks and the high street.

By encouraging more people to use their local town centre it is hoped that benefits will be wide reaching. The investment also aims to reduce incidences of negative behaviour in the town centre, say the council.