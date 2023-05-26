A couple of traders were invited to Downing Street to meet the Chancellor only weeks after a government u-turn on funding a revamp on Dinnington high street.

Julia Hall from Julz Boutique, Fiona Walden (the Haberdashery) and Dave Booth (Deelicious) who run the “Totally Locally Dinnington” initiative were accompanied by Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford at No 10 on Wednesday.

The traders were greeted by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at a reception for local business champions.

Ms Hall told the Local Democracy Service she was very excited.

Julia Hall - from Julz Boutique in Dinnington - is at No 10 Downing Street.

She said: “I feel privileged. It was brilliant. They are (the government) working really hard to support us, investing all that money.”

In a u-turn in March, during the spring budget, the government announced that Dinnington and Wath would end up getting a total of £20m despite previously turning down two levelling up bids for the area.

Ms Hall added she was already planning her new shop but they had no update on the proposed revamp of the high street just yet so she urged Rotherham Council to “hurry up”.

Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford (Conservative) said: “It was great to be able to introduce the Dinnington Totally Locally team to the Chancellor to discuss the government’s support for high streets.

“There is concern that some people have forgotten the wonderful variety of shops and cafes on our high streets, so Totally Locally is an incredibly important initiative to encourage people back on to our high street and support the great local businesses located there.

“With the funding secured, hopefully work on the high street regeneration will now quickly progress through the planning stages over the next few months.”

It was reported that some £12m is set to be used to clear burnt-out buildings in Dinnington, invest in the outdoor market, and create a new public square to enhance the town’s retail and food offer.

