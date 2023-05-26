News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Dinnington traders benefit from government money urge Rotherham Council to 'hurry up'

A couple of traders were invited to Downing Street to meet the Chancellor only weeks after a government u-turn on funding a revamp on Dinnington high street.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 26th May 2023, 15:50 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 15:50 BST

Julia Hall from Julz Boutique, Fiona Walden (the Haberdashery) and Dave Booth (Deelicious) who run the “Totally Locally Dinnington” initiative were accompanied by Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford at No 10 on Wednesday.

The traders were greeted by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at a reception for local business champions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Hall told the Local Democracy Service she was very excited.

Most Popular
Julia Hall - from Julz Boutique in Dinnington - is at No 10 Downing Street.Julia Hall - from Julz Boutique in Dinnington - is at No 10 Downing Street.
Julia Hall - from Julz Boutique in Dinnington - is at No 10 Downing Street.

She said: “I feel privileged. It was brilliant. They are (the government) working really hard to support us, investing all that money.”

In a u-turn in March, during the spring budget, the government announced that Dinnington and Wath would end up getting a total of £20m despite previously turning down two levelling up bids for the area.

Ms Hall added she was already planning her new shop but they had no update on the proposed revamp of the high street just yet so she urged Rotherham Council to “hurry up”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford (Conservative) said: “It was great to be able to introduce the Dinnington Totally Locally team to the Chancellor to discuss the government’s support for high streets.

“There is concern that some people have forgotten the wonderful variety of shops and cafes on our high streets, so Totally Locally is an incredibly important initiative to encourage people back on to our high street and support the great local businesses located there.

“With the funding secured, hopefully work on the high street regeneration will now quickly progress through the planning stages over the next few months.”

It was reported that some £12m is set to be used to clear burnt-out buildings in Dinnington, invest in the outdoor market, and create a new public square to enhance the town’s retail and food offer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Wath, the remaining cash will be used to demolish the existing library, to be replaced with a mixed-use building, offering a library and exhibition space, sensory provision, café and commercial units.