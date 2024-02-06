Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A well known Sheffield former working men's club has closed, say neighbours, after concerns were raised over its licence.

The Manor Social Club, and Manor Pocket, the sports bar in the same building, have closed, say nearby residents, with a social media posting appearing to confirm the closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after Sheffield Council had ordered a review over the premises licence.

Manor Social Club has been closed for a week, say nearby residents. Picture: David Kessen, National World

A posting from the Manor Pocket on social media stated: "Sorry guys, not good news. We are sorry to say the Manor Club will not be re-opening.

"After longs days and trying every way we can it’s just not worked out "

Nearby residents confirmed that the club had not been open since Monday, January 29, with one saying they had heard that there had been plans for the Punchbowl, in Arbourthorne to take it over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has approached the Punchbowl for comment, but has yet to receive a reply.

Another resident, who said he used to go to the venue occasionally, confirmed it had not been open.

The Sheffield Council licencing department notice on the site of Manor Social Club.

He said: "It's just been a pub in recent years, though it used to be a working men's club."

Another confirmed it had been closed for about a week, added she had heard it may be being refurbished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another nearby resident said the only activity she had seen in the last few days was workmen removing a fruit machine. She added: "It's usually loud, with people outside shouting. It's been quiet.

A fourth resident also confirmed it had been closed, and said it was the quietest it had been in the evenings there since lockdown. He said it was usually noisy in the evenings, with shouting outside.

A notice attached to the front of the building by Sheffield Council states a review of the pub's licence has been launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It states: "The grounds for the application for review are prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, the protection of children from harm." Closing date for representations to be made to the review is this Thursday.

Sheffield Council has been approached for comment.

The club hit the headlines in August 2021, when a suspected arson attack was reported at the venue.