Staff member at Sheffield social club recounts moments the property caught fire

Emergency services were called to a blaze at Manor Social Club on City Road in the afternoon and firefighters spent nearly two hours battling the flames before leaving.

The club's secretariat member Nick Goodison said the incident took place when the club members and staff were inside the building.

"We heard a 'bang' and we saw the smoke. We got everybody out immediately and called the fire brigade.

Manor Estate Social Club which had a fire overnight in the reception area and entrance door

"No one was hurt and that's one good thing about it," he said.

He said the fire has caused extensive damage to its front door and the foyer, which he said will take at least three to four weeks to repair.

"They need a lot of repair but we are thankful to have the staff and members who are committed and helped us clean up."

He also hopes that the club would be able to reopen soon, although it may take a while for that to happen.

Nick said it will take about a month for the building to be repaired.

"I can't say for sure when it's going to reopen but I am hoping for it as soon as possible," he added.

Following the incident, a 32-year-old man was arrested and remained in custody on suspicion of criminal damage, arson not endangering life and assault.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it was called at 3.27pm on Monday, August 23 and crews from four stations had attended before leaving the scene at 5.11pm.

It added that an investigation into the cause of the fire was ongoing.