City Road police incident Sheffield: Woman in hospital with serious injuries after collision
Elderly female pedestrian remains in hospital after Sheffield incident on City Road, say police
South Yorkshire Police confirmed that the woman, a pedestrian, is still in hospital following the incident, which nearby residents said closed City Road, near Manor Top, for around three hours.
One person who was at work near the location when it happened, said it had occurred close to a pedestrian crossing on the road, on Saturday evening, not far from the KFC.
A resident living close the the cordon which was put in place by police said the road was closed for several hours, and described seeing an ambulance parked outside the Arundel Club while the emergency services dealt with the incident. He added traffic was being diverted.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We were called to City Road in Sheffield shortly before 8pm on Saturday night (February 3) following reports of a collision.
"It is reported that a blue Seat Ibiza had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian.
"An elderly woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries where she remains.
"The driver of the Seat stopped at the scene and has been assisting officers with their enquiries."