Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has called for staff to be better protected after she witnessed a theft at the store

A Lidl worker was set upon by a dog after trying to intervene to prevent a theft in Rotherham, an MP has claimed.

Lidl on Masbrough Street, in Rotherham town centre, where Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has said she is concerned for the safety of staff after witnessing a theft there. Photo: Google

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has called on the supermarket giant to do more to protect its staff, after she witnessed a theft at the Masbrough Street store near Rotherham Central railway station on Friday, September 15.

She said she had since learned there are often 20 such thefts a day, yet there are no security guards at the branch. When staff have intervened in the past, she added, there had been reprisals, with one employee having been set upon by a dog while closing up for the night.

Writing to Lidl GB's CEO, Ryan McDonnell, she said: "I would be grateful to know why you do not invest in security in this store as you do in others. The presence of a security guard would be a deterrent, and a the very least, they would be able to log details of the offender.

"Tesco is now offering security staff body worn cameras. Is this something you will do in the store if you do not have plans for security staff?

"I am also troubled to learn that when staff try to intervene to prevent thefts, there have been reprisals when they close the store for the night. One staff member told me they were set upon by a dog. Do you have security cameras covering all sides of the store? Will you bring in security staff to oversee the closing of the store?"

She continued: "Whilst I am aware shop theft is on the increase across the UK, my concern is for the workers to whom you have a duty of care. They deserve to be treated with respect and to be safe at work, and as they leave work.

"I am concerned that this is not happening in this store. I would be grateful if you could tell me - and your staff - why they are not afforded this support and what you will be doing to swiftly rectify this extremely troubling situation."

What has Lidl said about security at its supermarkets?

Responding to her concerns, a Lidl spokesperson said: "The safety and well-being of our colleagues and customers is paramount to us. We have various measures in place to help create a safe environment, including the presence of CCTV in our stores.

"Retail crime is a challenge affecting the entire industry and we’re actively working with the British Retail Consortium and other retailers to help address this."

Lidl added that it was increasing its investment in store security, which included ramping up CCTV coverage and rolling out more body-worn cameras.