Sheffield retro: 34 photos to take you back to 1978, including lost shops on The Moor and Fargate

A city centre pub is demolished and a new £1 million stand is completed at Bramall Lane in this trip down memory lane.

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 4th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

Bakers work furiously in Sheffield to meet demand ahead of the looming strike, champion weightlifters show off their muscles and steelworkers welcome a royal visitor.

These are just some of the striking images capturing life in Sheffield during 1978 which we've plucked from the archives to put together this retro photo gallery.

The fascinating black and white pictures show suburbs across the city as they were back then, from Attercliffe to the Manor estate.

They include the latest Sheffield Wednesday signing being put through his paces and a unique view of Bramall Lane following the completion of a new £1 million stand.

Much has changed in the four and a half decades since these photos were taken. Sheaf Valley Baths and The Albert pub on Division Street have both been demolished, while the line-up of shops on Fargate and The Moor, where Woolworth was reopening after a big refurbishment, has altered considerably.

But some things remain reassuringly familiar, with two of Sheffield's oldest buildings, the Old Queens Head pub and Bishops' House, standing as steadfast reminders of the city's history while the world changes around them.

Shoppers on Fargate, in Sheffield city centre, in 1978

1. Fargate

Shoppers on Fargate, in Sheffield city centre, in 1978

Members of staff at Bilton's Bakery, Leigh Street, Attercliffe, Sheffield, pictured in November 1978, when they were baking bread continually to stock up ready for the bakers strike. Pictured left to right are Jeffrey Bailey, Neil Bilton, Denise Tomlinson and Philip Bilton

2. Bakers

Members of staff at Bilton's Bakery, Leigh Street, Attercliffe, Sheffield, pictured in November 1978, when they were baking bread continually to stock up ready for the bakers strike. Pictured left to right are Jeffrey Bailey, Neil Bilton, Denise Tomlinson and Philip Bilton

Meynell Youth Centre, Sheffield, in 1978. Pictured left to right (standing) are Clive Tempest (Meynell coach), Robert Jackson (British Champion), Peter Easton, Jim Kitson, Don McIntosh (British Champion), and (seated) Paul Easton (British Champion)

3. Lifting weights

Meynell Youth Centre, Sheffield, in 1978. Pictured left to right (standing) are Clive Tempest (Meynell coach), Robert Jackson (British Champion), Peter Easton, Jim Kitson, Don McIntosh (British Champion), and (seated) Paul Easton (British Champion)

Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium, viewed from a crane on Moorfoot, in August 1978

4. Bramall Lane

Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium, viewed from a crane on Moorfoot, in August 1978

