From 20 rotating craft draft lines, to handcrafted non-alcoholic drinks, a new family and dog-friendly bar in Sheffield’s Orchard Square has it all.

An entrepreneur duo, who have already made their mark on the city with several bars, are set to open their latest venue serving an ambitious drinks menu offering something for everyone.

The Old Shoe officially opens its doors today, on Wednesday July 12, in a unit that formerly housed a Schuh retail shop in Orchard Square, in the city centre.

Co-owners Matt Beety, owner of The Bear on Abbeydale Road, and Mike Pomranz, former owner of The Cider Hole in Kelham, have joined forces to create a vast selection of drinks which has been built ‘with the customer in mind’.

Matt said: “At The Old Shoe we are combining accessibility with bravery. We also have the team to enthusiastically guide you to make the right choice: people with an interest in all types of drinks who want you to try new things, find new favourites, and overall, enjoy your experience at The Shoe.”

The Old Shoe will offer a rotating selection of 20 draft lines and two cask lines of both craft beer and cider, alongside an equal number of by-the-glass options, including artisan ciders; unorthodox wines from natural producers and overlooked regions; and fruit wines fermented from unexpected ingredients.

Additionally, that bar has four fridges stocked with beers, ciders, wines, and more ready for takeaway.

Mike, who doubles as the in-house cidermaker, said: “Looking at our opening day menu, I am excited about every single one of these drinks. I’m even more excited for the next day, and the day after that, and every day we print a new menu with new drinks on it.

“I love these drinks. I love the people who make them – many of whom I’ve been lucky enough to meet. And I love everyone who walks in the door looking to try something weird and wonderful and support passionate producers.”

Handcrafted non-alcoholic beverages will be produced by sommelier Tom Claxton that also double as mixers for the bar’s carefully-curated collection of spirits. Filter coffee is available from a rotating selection of independent roasters, including Sheffield’s Foundry.

And the bar is the new home of the city’s only cider brand, Exemption Ciderhouse, which is produced on-site using local apples sourced from residential gardens.

The team, including general manager Nath Hehir, has big plans for regular events, including meet the brewers, wine tastings, comedy nights, movie screenings, and much more. Details will be posted on theoldshoebar.com and @theoldsheobar on Instagram.

The Old Shoe will be open five days a week: Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11am – 11pm, Fridays and Saturdays, 11am – 1am, Sundays, 1pm – 8pm. The venue is dog-friendly and kid-friendly and outdoor seating is available.

The Old Shoe has opened up in Sheffield city centre's Orchard Square.

The new bar is opposite Waterstones, in the former retail unit of Schuh.

The bar offers a huge range of drinks, including 20 rotating craft draft lines.

Customers can enjoy everything from a pint or a steaming cup of coffee.

