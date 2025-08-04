Knowle Top Methodist: Prominent Sheffield church could be redeveloped into independent flats for over-55s

A 150-year-old Sheffield church could be redeveloped into flats for people aged over 55.

Knowle Top Methodist Church has been a landmark of the Stannington area for over a century with its unusual layout, historic architecture and close proximity to Stannington Infant School.

Knowle Top Methodist Church, on Stannington Road, dates back to 1879 is nearly 150 years old. Now, plans have been submitted to convert it into nine flats for people aged over 55.placeholder image
Knowle Top Methodist Church, on Stannington Road, dates back to 1879 is nearly 150 years old. Now, plans have been submitted to convert it into nine flats for people aged over 55.

When it needed extensive and urgent repairs in 2002, a community fundraiser drew in over £200,000 to restore the chapel and reopen it in 2004.

Now, just over 20 years later, plans are underway up to convert Knowle Top Church into nine flats for people aged over 55.

Image by Wessex Archaeology, submitted to Sheffield City Council planning. Knowle Top Methodist Church was the centre of a £200,000 fundraising drive by its community in 2002.placeholder image
Knowle Top Methodist Church was the centre of a £200,000 fundraising drive by its community in 2002.

Papers put to Sheffield’s planning authority by Distinfields Properties seek to convert the chapel - which dates back to 1879 - into seven two-bed apartments and two one-bed apartments.

The new proposals come after a previous scheme for the church was rejected over highway safety concerns. As a result, the latest iteration comes with no parking spaces.

It will also demolish a short flat-roofed linking corridor that connects the church to a former school block.

A design statement reads: “The proposal would provide much needed accommodation to the over 55s only and this would help towards meeting the specific housing needs of the City and should be afforded significant weight in the planning balance.”

