Burger King drive-thru plans for Tesco car park refused over health and design concerns
The application proposed a 232-square-metre “restaurant pod” with associated landscaping, parking, and refuse facilities at the southern end of the Wombwell Lane Tesco site.
However, Barnsley Council has turned down the scheme, citing concerns around both health and design.
One of the key reasons was its proximity to a nearby primary school. The site sits less than 400 metres away and lies within a ward where childhood obesity rates are above average. Under local planning guidance, hot food takeaways are restricted in such areas to help promote healthier lifestyles.
The council also criticised the building’s design, calling the drive-through “over-dominating” and lacking an active street frontage. Planning officers warned that the noise, fumes and vibration from queuing vehicles could negatively affect the appearance of the retail park and harm the amenity of nearby residents.
In a decision notice issued on July 23, the council cited conflicts with several of its policies, including those on general development, high-quality design, and pollution control.
The applicant now has the right to appeal the decision to the Planning Inspectorate within six months.
