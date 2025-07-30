Doncaster ranked as one of most dangerous places to live in Britain

By Darren Burke
Published 30th Jul 2025, 08:32 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2025, 13:18 BST
A new study has ranked Doncaster as one of the most dangerous places to live in Britain.

New figures released by the nation’s police forces ranked Doncaster as the 13th most dangerous – with 38,645 crimes reported.

And despite crime rates actually falling – with a yearly drop of six per cent – it gave Doncaster a crime rate of 124.2 per 1,000 people – the equivalent of one in every eight people experiencing a crime.

A new study has ranked Doncaster as the 13th most dangerous place to live in Britain.

Rotherham was ranked 84th in the study, Sheffield 51st and Barnsley 58th.

Middlesbrough is the third most dangerous place to live in England and Wales, according to the latest figures with Bradford, Leeds and Hull joining Doncaster in the top 20.

The interactive map was compiled using data from 43 police forces across England and Wales.

In the year ending March 2025, more than 5.3 million non-fraud crimes were logged across the country - around 92,000 fewer crimes than in the year ending March 2024, marking a two per cent decrease.

