A new study has ranked Doncaster as one of the most dangerous places to live in Britain.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New figures released by the nation’s police forces ranked Doncaster as the 13th most dangerous – with 38,645 crimes reported.

And despite crime rates actually falling – with a yearly drop of six per cent – it gave Doncaster a crime rate of 124.2 per 1,000 people – the equivalent of one in every eight people experiencing a crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new study has ranked Doncaster as the 13th most dangerous place to live in Britain.

Rotherham was ranked 84th in the study, Sheffield 51st and Barnsley 58th.

Middlesbrough is the third most dangerous place to live in England and Wales, according to the latest figures with Bradford, Leeds and Hull joining Doncaster in the top 20.

The interactive map was compiled using data from 43 police forces across England and Wales.

In the year ending March 2025, more than 5.3 million non-fraud crimes were logged across the country - around 92,000 fewer crimes than in the year ending March 2024, marking a two per cent decrease.