Plans submitted for 349 new homes on edge of Bramley

A new housing development could see almost 350 homes built on the eastern edge of Bramley under proposals submitted to Rotherham Council.

Hallam Land Management has submitted an outline application for up to 349 homes on fields east of Moor Lane South, just south of a Redrow estate currently under construction.

The 13.6-hectare site, previously designated as Green Belt, was removed from protection in 2018 as part of the council’s local plan and identified as “safeguarded land” for potential future housing.

A design and access statement, submitted with the application, outlines how the site would be developed with a mixture of detached, semi-detached and terraced homes, including affordable housing and bungalows.

According to planning documents, the development would form a “logical extension” to Bramley, connecting to existing homes and offering pedestrian links to local schools, parks and bus routes.

The scheme also proposes a single new access road from Moor Lane South, a mix of street types to create a walkable neighbourhood, green space and children’s play areas, two stormwater basins to manage surface water run-off, and the retention of mature trees and hedgerows on the perimeter of the site.

A public consultation held before submission attracted 45 responses from nearby residents. Hallam Land said this feedback helped shape changes to the layout, including additional play areas and stronger walking connections.

The application promises a layout that reflects Bramley’s existing character, with tree-lined streets, red brick homes, and hedged front gardens to echo the nearby Redrow and Moor Lane areas.

While most homes would be two storeys, taller buildings and single-storey bungalows could be included to create variation and respond to neighbouring properties.

A “building for a healthy life” assessment submitted with the application highlights how the proposals aim to support well-being and sustainability, including better walking and cycling routes.

As part of the planning process, developers posted consultation letters to 853 nearby households, inviting them to view a draft masterplan and submit comments by email. In total, 45 responses were received, with local feedback said to have helped shape the final layout.

Because the application is in outline form, details like exact housing types and architectural style would be decided at a later stage through a reserved matters application.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council is now consulting on the application. Residents can view and comment on the proposals via the council’s planning portal, using reference number RB2025/0979.