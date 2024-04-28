Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The findings at an inspection that saw one Sheffield kebab shop given a low hygiene rating have been revealed.

On January 24, health inspectors made a routine unannounced visit to Khyber Diner at 54-56 Wicker. The establishment was given a two-out-of-five food hygiene score, with the primary concern stemming from the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building.

The Star submitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to the council to find out more, and we can now reveal the full findings.

Khyber Diner, on Wicker, Sheffield, was given a two-out-of-five food hygiene rating earlier this year.

Please note the report might not reflect the up-to-date standards at the business, and it is understood that the establishment has since undergone a refurbishment.

At the time of inspection, the environmental health officer notes the premises was generally found to be in a ‘dirty condition’, with a number of areas requiring a deep clean. This included all surfaces within the cellar used for dry and frozen storage, surfaces used for dough preparation, the hand wash basins, and the area near where naan breads are prepared and cooked.

The inspector said that food premises must be kept clean, prevent the accumulation of dirt and be maintained in good repair, order and condition. Some areas required attention in order to meet this legal requirement, such as damaged flooring in the cellar and the kitchen, broken lids to chest freezers, worn work surfaces in the cellar, a blocked sink, and shelves made of cardboard.

Old mouse droppings were also found in the cellar. The inspector said: “I note that you have a pest control contract in place with [redacted] and when they visited on January 15 2024 their report stated that there was no pest activity.

“However, at the time of my visit, mouse droppings were seen in the cellar area. These appeared to be old. You must ensure that you thoroughly clean the area and remove any droppings so any fresh activity can be detected.

“There was no evidence of nibbled wrappings or food. However, all food must be protected against the risk of contamination and any food debris must be removed to ensure any bait laid by your contractor is effective. All surfaces must be thoroughly cleaned down, washed and sanitised prior to each period of use.”

Some possible pest entry points were noted and the business was advised to seal these.