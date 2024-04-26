The Big Gun Wicker: Historic Sheffield pub building set for new lease of life as work begins
A historic Sheffield pub which closed after more than 200 years looks set for a new lease of life, but not as a watering hole.
The Big Gun on the Wicker, just outside Sheffield city centre, which dated back to 1790, shut for good in September 2023.
The celebrated heritage pub, famed for the sign declaring it ‘a nice pub for nice people’, had been the last pub on a street which once boasted numerous options for punters.
Eight months later work is well underway renovating the premises, though its future use remains unclear at this stage.
There was nobody on site when The Star visited.
The pub sign remained in place but new doors and windows had been fitted.
When we spoke to someone at the Mums United community centre next door they said they had initially heard it was going to become a pizzeria but they now understood the latest plan was to convert it into a mini-supermarket and cafe with flats upstairs.
The Star has attempted to contact the developers to confirm what the plans are for the building.
