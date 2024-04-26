The Big Gun Wicker: Historic Sheffield pub building set for new lease of life as work begins

There was great sadness when the pub, which dated back to 1790, closed last year
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 26th Apr 2024, 05:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A historic Sheffield pub which closed after more than 200 years looks set for a new lease of life, but not as a watering hole.

The former Big Gun pub on the Wicker, just outside Sheffield city centre, where work is taking placeThe former Big Gun pub on the Wicker, just outside Sheffield city centre, where work is taking place
The former Big Gun pub on the Wicker, just outside Sheffield city centre, where work is taking place

The Big Gun on the Wicker, just outside Sheffield city centre, which dated back to 1790, shut for good in September 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The celebrated heritage pub, famed for the sign declaring it ‘a nice pub for nice people’, had been the last pub on a street which once boasted numerous options for punters.

Eight months later work is well underway renovating the premises, though its future use remains unclear at this stage.

The Big Gun, on the Wicker, Sheffield, as it looked before it closedThe Big Gun, on the Wicker, Sheffield, as it looked before it closed
The Big Gun, on the Wicker, Sheffield, as it looked before it closed

There was nobody on site when The Star visited.

The pub sign remained in place but new doors and windows had been fitted.

When we spoke to someone at the Mums United community centre next door they said they had initially heard it was going to become a pizzeria but they now understood the latest plan was to convert it into a mini-supermarket and cafe with flats upstairs.

The Star has attempted to contact the developers to confirm what the plans are for the building.

Related topics:SheffieldPropertyPubs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.