A popular hot pretzel store in Sheffield has closed without warning.

Auntie Anne’s sold the baked treats from a kiosk on The Moor.

Auntie Anne's opened in 2019 and has closed without warning

But it is closed and empty. A notice on the door states the landlord has ‘re-entered the premises’ and the lease is now forfeit.

The business opened in 2019 promising to sell pretzels ‘baked within last 30 minutes’ as well as gelato, milkshakes in a wide variety of flavours, homemade lemonade and hot drinks.

The business was founded in 1988 by ‘Auntie’ Anne and husband, Jonas Beiler, at a Pennsylvanian farmers’ market.

Now there are more than 2,000 stores globally and 38 in the UK and Ireland. It’s website states The Moor kiosk is ‘temporarily closed’.

The landlord is New River Retail (Hamilton) Ltd, which owns The Moor.