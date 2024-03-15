Karen's Diner Sheffield: New, larger venue on The Moor chosen for 'world's rudest restaurant'
A new Karen’s Diner is set to open in a popular entertainment complex in Sheffield city centre, The Star can reveal.
The ‘world's rudest restaurant’ is heading for a venue on The Moor double the size of the original which was such a huge hit.
It has applied for a licence to operate and sell alcohol from 4-10pm in the upstairs section of The Light cinema complex, in the former Dough & Co unit next to Nando’s.
The news will delight customers who love being insulted by its famously surly staff, who have become huge stars on social media, especially TikTok.
The first Karen’s Diner in the UK was on Suffolk Road near Sheffield Midland Railway Station but closed in December ‘after 20 months and 60,000 roasted customers’ when its lease ran out.
Last month, bosses said they hoped to open in a new city centre venue with more than 100 seats by May.
The application will be a relief to owner of The Moor, NewRiver.
Nando’s restaurant and Boom Battle Bar have been the only venues trading in the upper section of The Light cinema complex for more than a year.
They are surrounded by large empty units once occupied by Pizza Express, The Confessional, Zizzi and Gourmet Burger Kitchen, as well as Dough & Co.
Nando’s is an Afro-Portuguese chain famous for flame-grilled chicken in spicy chilli sauce. It was busy when The Star visited the site at lunchtime on Thursday March 14.
Boom Battle Bar opened in July 2022 following a £1m revamp and offers axe throwing, a baseball batting cage, ‘beer pong’ and curling.
NewRiver and Dinning Experiences were contacted for comment.
