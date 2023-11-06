News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Sheffield restaurants: The nine best vegan and vegetarian food spots in the city, based on customer ratings

These popular Sheffield spots are sure to satisfy your meat-free cravings.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 6th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

Sheffield has a wealth of vegetarian and vegan spots on offer, and on top of that, normal restaurants with amazing options for different diets included on their wide menus.

In the wake of popular Kelham Island restaurant, V or V, sadly announcing its closure, many customers will be looking for a new veggie spot to visit.

Not to mention, 'veganuary' is on the horizon.

The following nine cafes and restaurants eateries have not only earned a reputation for their quality veggie and vegan dishes, but for atmosphere, service, and value for money

All of the below are reliably good dining experiences, each with a minimum of 100 reviews.

Yum Yum Bites, tucked away in New Era Square, serves noodles, rice rolls and other Taiwanese specialities. It serves a mix of vegan, vegetarian and meat options. 4.7 stars (131 ratings).

1. Yum Yum Bites

Fusion Organic Cafe, 74 Arundel Street, serves a perfect mix of vegan, vegetarian and meat dishes, making it perfect for a mixed group of diners. 4.7 stars (based on 201 ratings).

2. Fusion Organic Cafe

Kollective Coffee & Kitchen, 1 Brown Street, has a wealth of vegan options, including lots of cakes. 4.7 stars (229 ratings).

3. Kollective Coffee & Kitchen

NEPCo, on Abbeydale Road, serves vegan and vegetarian pizza described as "masterpieces" by reviewers. 4.7 stars (296 ratings).

4. Nether Edge Pizza Co

