Jubilee street parties fire Rotherham marquee company to record revenues

A Rotherham marquee and gazebo retailer has posted record revenues after the country was gripped by jubilee street party fever.

By David Walsh
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 12:03 pm

After a bumper 2021 in the wake of the pandemic, demand remains high, driving revenues to a record £1.25 million in May, bosses at Gala Tent said.

Read More

Read More
'Green for go' - The Star launches South Yorkshire Sustainability Awards

CEO Jason Mace added: “We’ve intentionally bought more stock than ever, as last year we were occasionally caught short by massive demand, and as a result we are seeing record revenues.

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Gala Tent boss Jason Mace

“On top of the celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, there are thousands of couples who have had to postpone weddings throughout the pandemic who are now able to make real plans to get hitched.”

RESTORATIONS: Remaining scrap of historic paper mill set to be trendy food hall

Couples were turning to low-cost alternatives, such as marquee weddings, due to the cost-of-living crisis, he added.

“We have been hit by material cost and price increases like everybody else, and we are extremely fortunate that our products remain in high demand.

“Our workforce has seen wage increases to try to help with their burdens, and hopefully it will ease off sooner than later.

NEWS: £480m Heart of the City project hits ‘peak construction’

“For now, we will continue to press on and aim to drive even bigger growth. If we achieve it in the current climate, this could be our biggest achievement yet.

“With over £5m of stock filling the warehouse and with more in production, there is absolutely no reason this proud Yorkshire institution, the UK’s leading retailer in their field, should not aim for the stars.”

Gala is based at Farfield Park, Wath upon Dearne.

BUSINESS NEWS: Sad pictures inside John Lewis

NEWS: ‘Imaginative developer’ sought for Cole Brothers

RESTORATIONS £12m music hub to inspire next generation of talent

BUSINESS NEWS: Frustration at delay to secure bike hub

BUSINESS NEWS: Thumbs up for towers to replace Debenhams

BUSINESS NEWS: ‘Obscene’ – MP slams Duke of Norfolk’s taxpayer-funded land deal

To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please

RotherhamQueen