After a bumper 2021 in the wake of the pandemic, demand remains high, driving revenues to a record £1.25 million in May, bosses at Gala Tent said.

CEO Jason Mace added: “We’ve intentionally bought more stock than ever, as last year we were occasionally caught short by massive demand, and as a result we are seeing record revenues.

Gala Tent boss Jason Mace

“On top of the celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, there are thousands of couples who have had to postpone weddings throughout the pandemic who are now able to make real plans to get hitched.”

Couples were turning to low-cost alternatives, such as marquee weddings, due to the cost-of-living crisis, he added.

“We have been hit by material cost and price increases like everybody else, and we are extremely fortunate that our products remain in high demand.

“Our workforce has seen wage increases to try to help with their burdens, and hopefully it will ease off sooner than later.

“For now, we will continue to press on and aim to drive even bigger growth. If we achieve it in the current climate, this could be our biggest achievement yet.

“With over £5m of stock filling the warehouse and with more in production, there is absolutely no reason this proud Yorkshire institution, the UK’s leading retailer in their field, should not aim for the stars.”

Gala is based at Farfield Park, Wath upon Dearne.

