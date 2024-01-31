INOV8: Specialist trainer shop opening in Sharrow Vale, Sheffield, close to rival Front Runner
"We feel there is plenty of room – and demand – within Sheffield"
A specialist trainer shop is opening in Sheffield a stone’s throw from a rival.
INOV8 will launch in Dyson Place, off Sharrow Vale Road, on Thursday (February 1), and trade seven days a week. Five jobs have been created.
It is a short jog from long-standing independent Front Runner on Sharrow Vale Road.
Lee Proctor, INOV8’s global PR and communications manager said they were a "different proposition".
He said: "We chose Dyson Place as it fits our brand. It’s close to parks, the countryside and the outdoors. We feel there is plenty of room – and demand – within Sheffield and the surrounding areas for us to fit in.
"We will be selling running, hiking and gym gear – a combination that gives us a different proposition."
The store will also sell hike and gym gear and have a coffee shop hosting social runs, yoga classes, film screenings and guest speaker events, he added.
Founded 21 years ago, INOV8 is based in the Lake District. Sheffield will be its fourth store.
James Nettleton, business development director, said: "We couldn’t be more excited to open our store in the Outdoor City.
"For decades people who love the outdoors have made Sheffield their home, enjoying the vibrancy and diversity of the city whilst having the Peak District right on the doorstep. That unique combination is why we think Sheffield, and Sharrow Vale Road in particular, is the perfect place for us.
"We hope people will use the store not just as a shop, but also as a gathering place before and after runs, hikes and gym sessions. All are welcome and excellent coffee awaits."