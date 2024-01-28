Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For decades, Ecclesall Road has been one of Sheffield's most fashionable streets.

The road which takes people out from Sheffield city centre towards Endcliffe Park, Banner Cross, and beyond, has boasted a string of popular shops and restaurants over the years.

But like many other parts of the city, it has changed over the years.

Ecclesall Road. Picture: Google

Although still a popular part of the city, some of the premises are covered by hoardings, while some believe the number of barbers and hair salons has soared, with some of the retail closing over the years.

We went out to find what sort of shops residents near the street would like to see bringing in along what is one of Sheffield's main business retail streets outside the city centre.

Resident Jim Delaney said he would like to see more retail, but felt that brought in a bigger question, because he felt retail seems to have died a little bit in Sheffield, other than Meadowhall.

He said: "Personally I'd like to see more retail, both male and female. It's a very vibrant place with lots of people visiting here. We seem to have a preponderance of barbers and hairdressing salons and nail bars, which is OK, but across the road from where we are we've got five in a line which are all hairdressing salons or barbers.

"One of the things I do think we could do with on Ecclesall Road is a really nice Chinese restaurant. We've got loads of Indian restaurants, all kinds of different restaurants, but I do think a really nice Chinese restaurant would go down very well."

Mum Rachel Smedley also wanted to see more retail. She said: "I love all the independent shops, so more independents and fewer chains."

Julie Lockwood, out walking near Ecclesall Road, said: "I think it's a real shame that we've lost a lot of the shops that give basic services, like the greengrocers and banks. I think it's pie in the sky to hope that they come back, but it would be nice to have more of those basic amenities."

Robert Hawley said he thought there was a good mix of shops. He said: "What I'd like to see is where there are hoardings, getting someone in those shops. I think there's a good mix already, but I think it's a bit of an eyesore at times with some of the hoardings."