It comes after the bank closed on Fargate closed earlier this month

HSBC has opened a flagship new branch in Sheffield city centre claiming it is their 'most accessible' ever.

The bank has moved into the former Gap Outlet in The Light cinema complex on The Moor. Some 14 people will be based there, bosses say.

The new HSBC on The Moor

Robert Halliday, HSBC UK’s local director, said: "The bank’s connections to Sheffield go back almost 150 years, so I am extremely proud of this multi-million pound investment in our new branch, which brings state-of-the-art, sustainable design, technology and accessibility to our customers in this city."

The new branch has wide doorways, mobility scooter parking, braille signage and handrails, quiet zones and a sensory room, he added.