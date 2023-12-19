The Moor: HSBC opens flagship branch on Sheffield's busiest shopping street
It comes after the bank closed on Fargate closed earlier this month
HSBC has opened a flagship new branch in Sheffield city centre claiming it is their 'most accessible' ever.
The bank has moved into the former Gap Outlet in The Light cinema complex on The Moor. Some 14 people will be based there, bosses say.
It comes after the HSBC on Fargate closed earlier this month.
Robert Halliday, HSBC UK’s local director, said: "The bank’s connections to Sheffield go back almost 150 years, so I am extremely proud of this multi-million pound investment in our new branch, which brings state-of-the-art, sustainable design, technology and accessibility to our customers in this city."
The new branch has wide doorways, mobility scooter parking, braille signage and handrails, quiet zones and a sensory room, he added.
It also has 'safe space' for anyone in immediate to reach out to friends and family, contact specialist support services or phone a helpline.