Many long-term residents in Sheffield say that it just doesn't attract as many visitors as before, so we asked our readers how this could be changed.

Earlier in the week, we received over 1,000 comments when we asked what Sheffield needs to attract more people. We were blown away by the amount of genuinely considerate and well-thought-out answers we received.

Here’s what some of the readers had to say, and suggestions were definitely varied.

Lorraine Smith, of Wybourn, and Julie Hyde, of Barnsley agreed John Lewis was the best shop the city ever had. Lorraine said: "I just loved going and shopping. It was a lovely shop." Julie. who works for the National Fostering agency, added: "We always used to come to Sheffield to come to Cole Brothers. I can remember getting my material for my wedding dress, and then with my first child, picking a pram. It has a lot of good memories, and was a brilliant department store. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several people said more big brand shops in the city centre would help attract more visitors.

@FrechevilleOwl said on Twitter: “Lower the rents on shops on fargate. Open micro pubs ala Eccy road. Encourage independent shops, vintage shops, trendy stuff. Fargate should be a jewel, a centrepiece that invites folk off the trams and buses.”

James Hagin said: “A decent town centre with decent shops! Give people a reason to go to town. All those empty shops give them to some good brands free for five years as long as they invest in doing them up. Might attract other brands.”

@DeanoPage said: “Free parking to get people shopping in the centre again. More shops that give a reason to go to town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@JWdressmaker suggested making it look more attractive, as well as bigger brands. They said: “A good looking city centre and accessible. Famous shops, Selfridges etc. Attractive cobbled places with small shops, Parisian style cafes with flowers...”

The Moor's market stalls used to attract hundreds. Photo taken in 1981.

Some people suggested more activities and opportunities for residents.

Sharon Bennett said: “Less violence, more activities affordable especially for children and teenagers.”

@mattwaterman said: “To attract more people, Sheffield could focus on improving its infrastructure, promoting cultural events and attractions, investing in education and healthcare facilities, and supporting local businesses. Enhancing public transportation, creating green spaces, and developing recreational facilities could also make the city more appealing to potential residents and visitors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@StuartBurton6 said: “Better jobs, but all the investment goes to cities with better transport infrastructure like Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool - so it won't happen.”

Daz Beal wants a new music venue. He said: “A better and new arena to attract top bands of all genres, especially rock and metal.”

Joanne McCleary said: “Better regeneration in more areas not just shops but attractions too.”

Major roadworks have started today to replace tram tracks on the Middlewood route – with disruption expected. File picture shows a tram in Sheffield city centre. Picture: David Kessen, National World

And others think better public transport could encourage visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brenda Baines said: “Better reliable transport, more frequent buses, especially at night to return from our lovely theatres… Lovely shops, especially departmental shops, like we had in the good old days… Why would people shop here when there are no decent shops to shop in. We have wonderful theatres but no buses at night to return on?”

@Allen1976Rich said: “I know it'll never happen, but the tram needs to go to more areas [in my opinion].”

Karina Lax said: “Better buses and more trams, so it's easier, quicker and cheaper to go to town than drive in or drive to Meadowhall.”

And lastly, some think abolishing the recently introduced clean air zone could help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Ward said: “It needs to get rid of the clean air zone as some people have vans that they use as daily cars and can't go into town and free parking instead of having to pay high parking fees.”