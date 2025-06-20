A long awaited Sheffield restaurant has opened today, ahead of schedule.

Bosses opened the doors of the new Hickory’s Smokehouse venue, on Drakehouse Lane, near Beighton and Crystal Peaks, after work to get it ready for its planned opening date ahead of schedule.

Diners took their first meals at the new venue today, giving them their first chance to see the transformed venue, which has a new children’s play area.

Inside the new Hickory's Smokehouse, near Crystal Peaks, Sheffield | Hickory's Smokehouse

It follows months of work to convert what was previously the Gypsy Queen pub.

General manager at the newly opened venue, Jess Francis, said: “We are so happy to be opening in Sheffield. I have been born and brought up in the area and live just a stones throw away from the restaurant, so I am beyond proud to be opening our latest addition here on home turf.

“I know first-hand just how welcoming and supportive the local community are here, and I cannot wait to welcome them to our new home and hopefully convert a whole of host of new fans to all things BBQ!”

Picture shows decking outside the building. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

The venue announced in a statement today: “We’re thrilled to announce that we will be opening our doors earlier than planned from 4pm today!

“No need to book, just pop-down! Bookings are also now open from 10am for this weekend.”

They added: “Thank you for all the incredible support we’ve had so far, we can’t wait to welcome you all to Hickory’s Sheffield!”

The former Hungry Horse pub has reopened as part of a chain which is also operated by its owners, Greene King.

The pub closed in March for what bosses described at the time as a huge redevelopment of the site.

Greene King had applied to Sheffield City Council for planning permission to alter the existing building, including the addition of a single-storey extension.

A Hickory’s spokesperson said at the time: “We are delighted to be coming to Sheffield – it’s been on our wish list for a while now. We already have a few restaurants in the county, but this is our first in South Yorkshire.

“Our other restaurants have been embraced wholeheartedly by the local community and enjoyed a warm Yorkshire welcome, so coming to Sheffield is genuinely exciting for us all.

“Our ambition is to create something truly special, and we are looking forward to becoming part of the community for many years to come.”

