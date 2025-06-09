Bosses have revealed their planned opened date for a new restaurant, at what was the site of a well known Sheffield pub.

It was revealed last year that The Gypsy Queen pub, near Beighton and Crystal Peaks, would be transformed into a restaurant, which will be opened by the chain Hickory's Smokehouse.

There are already 25 Hickory's Smokehouse restaurants across the Midlands, Wales and the north of England, but the one in Beighton, Sheffield, will be the first in South Yorkshire | Greene King

The pub closed in March for what bosses described at the time as a huge redevelopment of the site.

Now bosses have told The Star that they expect to open the new restaurant to open to customers for the first time on Monday, June 23.

The former Hungry Horse pub is reopening as part of a chain which is also operated by its owners, Greene King. It will bring 100 jobs says the firm.

They said in March that along with their ‘significant’ investment in the new restaurant, Hickory’s would be will be actively recruiting for chefs, servers, bar tenders and managers, as well as supporting current team members.

Greene King had applied to Sheffield City Council for planning permission to alter the existing building, including the addition of a single-storey extension.

A Hickory’s spokesperson said at the time: “We are delighted to be coming to Sheffield – it’s been on our wish list for a while now. We already have a few restaurants in the county, but this is our first in South Yorkshire.

“Our other restaurants have been embraced wholeheartedly by the local community and enjoyed a warm Yorkshire welcome, so coming to Sheffield is genuinely exciting for us all.

“Our ambition is to create something truly special, and we are looking forward to becoming part of the community for many years to come.”

