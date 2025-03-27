Gypsy Queen Sheffield: 100 jobs as well known Drakehouse pub shuts for Hickory's Smokehouse restaurant plan
The Gypsy Queen pub, on Drake House Lane, near Beighton, Sheffield, has closed this week, say bosses, for what they have described as a huge redevelopment of the site.
The former Hungry Horse pub is now due to re-open later in the year, as a Hickory’s Smokehouse restaurant, under a different chain also operated by its owners, Greene King. It will bring 100 jobs says the firm.
Bosses at the Hickory’s Smokehouse chain say the team at the Gypsy Queen have been notified of the development for the venue.
They added that along with their ‘significant’ investment in the new restaurant, Hickory’s will be creating 100 jobs and will be actively recruiting for chefs, servers, bar tenders and managers, as well as supporting current team members.
They said the Gypsy Queen closed earlier this week and will reopen as Hickory’s Sheffield in early Summer 2025.
Greene King had applied to Sheffield City Council for planning permission to alter the existing building, including the addition of a single-storey extension.
A Hickory’s spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be coming to Sheffield – it’s been on our wish list for a while now. We already have a few restaurants in the county, but this is our first in South Yorkshire.
“Our other restaurants have been embraced wholeheartedly by the local community and enjoyed a warm Yorkshire welcome, so coming to Sheffield is genuinely exciting for us all.
“Our ambition is to create something truly special, and we are looking forward to becoming part of the community for many years to come.”
