Hickory's Smokehouse Sheffield: Eight revealing pictures show how former Gypsy Queen pub is now transformed

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 12th Jun 2025, 05:00 BST

Pictures show how a popular Sheffield pub has been transformed ahead of its re-opening, later this month.

Photographs show how the frontage of what was previously The Gypsy Queen pub, on Drakehouse Lane, near Crystal Peaks, has been completely changed as it prepares to open up as a Hickory’s Smokehouse restaurant.

The eight pictures below show it now appears, along with a couple of pictures to remind you of how it looked before, to illustrate the huge changes that have been made.

They show features including a new children’s outdoor play area at the Sheffield venue.

The pub closed in March for what bosses described at the time as a huge redevelopment of the site.

Bosses have told The Star that they expect the new Hickory’s Smokehouse restaurant to open to customers for the first time on Monday, June 23.

You can see how it has changed in the eight pictures below.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

Pictures show how the Hickory's Smoke House restaurant, formerly the Gypsy Queen pub, near Beighton, is looking ahead of its opening later this month. Photo: Dean Atkins

1. Revamped

Pictures show how the Hickory's Smoke House restaurant, formerly the Gypsy Queen pub, near Beighton, is looking ahead of its opening later this month. Photo: Dean Atkins | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
The Gypsy Queen, as it appeared before work began to convert it into a Hickory's Smokehouse restaurant

2. Before work started

The Gypsy Queen, as it appeared before work began to convert it into a Hickory's Smokehouse restaurant | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Picture shows decking outside the building. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World

3. Decking

Picture shows decking outside the building. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
An outdoor children's play area appears to have replaced some an area previously occupied by picnic tables near the car park. Photo: Dean Atkins

4. Play area

An outdoor children's play area appears to have replaced some an area previously occupied by picnic tables near the car park. Photo: Dean Atkins | National World Photo: Dean Atksin

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice