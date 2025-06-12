Photographs show how the frontage of what was previously The Gypsy Queen pub, on Drakehouse Lane, near Crystal Peaks, has been completely changed as it prepares to open up as a Hickory’s Smokehouse restaurant.

The eight pictures below show it now appears, along with a couple of pictures to remind you of how it looked before, to illustrate the huge changes that have been made.

They show features including a new children’s outdoor play area at the Sheffield venue.

The pub closed in March for what bosses described at the time as a huge redevelopment of the site.

Bosses have told The Star that they expect the new Hickory’s Smokehouse restaurant to open to customers for the first time on Monday, June 23.

You can see how it has changed in the eight pictures below.

1 . Revamped Pictures show how the Hickory's Smoke House restaurant, formerly the Gypsy Queen pub, near Beighton, is looking ahead of its opening later this month.

2 . Before work started The Gypsy Queen, as it appeared before work began to convert it into a Hickory's Smokehouse restaurant

3 . Decking Picture shows decking outside the building.

4 . Play area An outdoor children's play area appears to have replaced some an area previously occupied by picnic tables near the car park.