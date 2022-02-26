Henderson's Relish bosses in important update over 'demolition' of iconic Sheffield factory
Henderson’s Relish bosses have issued an important update after demolition signs went up around the firm’s iconic Sheffield factory.
There have been fears for the Leavygreave Road building after the firm moved to new premises a decade ago.
Bosses have given a fresh update that the legendary builiding is not about to disappear.
A spokesman said: “We are relieved to report that our old home on Leavygreave Road is not being demolished.
“The University of Sheffield bought the iconic Henderson’s Relish factory from our old landlords in 2013.
"A flat-roofed building behind the old factory had long been earmarked for removal and is currently being taken down.
"The University reiterated their commitment to restoring the old factory building, and further work to protect it is due to start in May.
Back in 2016, local architects Hadfield Cawkwell Davidson won a hotly contested competition to design a new Henderson’s pub.
The statement added: “We are looking forward to a bright future for Henderson's at Leavygreave Road.”