Happy April Fools’ Day. There were lots of jokes doing the rounds today in Sheffield, but how many did you spot?

One of the best was from Henderson’s Relish, which definitely had the whiff of a prank. The makers of Sheffield’s beloved condiment tweeted about a new fragrance for anyone wishing they could ‘smell as good as your pie’. “Presenting the brand new fragrance by Henderson's Relish - a strong, northern scent for men and women. Available from all good department stores from today, they said. “Pour homme. Pour femme. Pour it on.”

Twice-pickled pickles

Sheffield band Perfectparachutepicture shared a video promoting their new culinary invention PPP’s Pickled Pickles – the pickle that ‘tastes so nice because it’s pickled twice’. Perhaps the popular two-piece took inspiration from the foodie trend for twice, thrice or even four times cooked chips. Who knows, the idea could even catch on.

‘Anti-gravitational’ fire pole

Just over the border, Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service got in on the act by sharing a video about a ‘breakthrough in anti-gravitational technology’. Footage showed firefighers appearing to shoot up the fire pole, with the caption describing how the new technology enabled them to ‘counteract their own gravity with their own speed & direction change, aiding our firefighters in getting from the ground floor up’.

Horse, bike and walker chair lift

Elsewhere on Twitter, Keeper of the Peak shared a mocked-up photo of an addition to the Peak District we’re sure many weary walkers would welcome – a combined horse, bike and walker chair lift from Castleton to the summit of Mam Tor’. Sadly it was just pie in the sky.

Some of the best April Fools' Day jokes, including a new eau de parfum from Henderson's Relish and an 'anti-gravitational' fire pole being trialled by Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service

Unusual helicopter mission

Edale Mountain Rescue Team described how it had an ‘interesting call for assistance’ when it was asked to use its helicopter to plug the plughole at Ladybower reservoir, ready to capture the April showers. The brilliantly named and presumably completely fictional Adam Buster said team members were ‘only too happy to go with the flow on this one’.

TwittStick revolution

The Sheffield educational firm Twinkl described how it had collaborated with popular adhesive brand Twitt to ‘revolutionise’ glue sticks by creating the TwittStick. Not only does it last as long as 30 regular glue sticks, they said, it never dries out and even comes with a ‘magic lid that can find its own way home’.

Did you spot this April Fools' Day joke from Edale Mountain Rescue Team?

Monorail plans revived

The Star didn’t want to miss out, so we came up with an April Fools’ Day joke of our own, suggesting that plans for a monorail system in Sheffield were being revived 50 years after they first emerged. A few readers took the bait but most spotted the clues sprinkled throughout the story, including the corny suggestion it could be paid for using ‘levelling up’ funding, and the names of the two people quoted. Flora Opil is an anagram of ‘April Fool’, while the letters in Justin Midgkid can be rearranged to spell ‘I’m Just Kidding’.