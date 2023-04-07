Ale & Audio’s latest podcast episode has seen Worcester’s Worcestershire Sauce dubbed as “standard” after it went head to head in a crisps and beer battle against Sheffield’s famous Henderson’s Relish.

Jimbo Wilmshurst, who lives in Castleton, set up the Ale & Audio podcast in November 2020 after leaving his previous job as a presenter on Penistone FM radio. Within months, he was soon joined by co-hosts Andy Dunn and Dave Hardy to discuss all things beer with other pub shed and home bar owners.

In an Easter special episode, which was released today (April 6), it saw Sheffield’s Henderson’s Relish and Worcester’s Worcestershire Sauce crisps go head to head alongside a local beer in the two rivals’ ultimate battle.

The three hosts were joined by Jamie from Crisps & Pints Instagram account to decide the winner.

Jimbo Wilmshurst and the co-hosts of podcast Ale & Audio have seen Sheffield's Henderson's crisps and Neepsend Brew Co's beer named the winner in a crisps and beer battle against Worcester.

Speaking in Ale & Audio’s latest episode (ep 154), Dave, from Leicester, said: “I got a little bit excited after we had Jamie on last time, and I was just walking around B&M and I come across these Hendo’s crisps first, and then I looked further down the aisle and then they had the Worcestershire sauce ones. I come up with this great idea of let’s get the crisps but then also get beers from the local places, so we’ve got one from Worcester, and one from Sheffield.”

The challenge saw Henderson’s Relish Potato Snacks, paired with Neepsend Brew Co’s Arcanum, and Seabrook’s Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce Crisps, paired with Brew 61’s Lager.

The chat compared the flavour of the beer and crisps, the consistency, and the overall pairing, and it was a close match throughout the podcast. Giving his verdict, Andy, from Stoke, said: “I prefer the Seabrook crisps but I think the beer is the Sheffield-based one. If I could compare the two I think that would be the best combo.

“But in terms of snack I think the Seabrook crisps because I do like crinkled crisps. [Henderson’s Relish Potato Snacks] were a bit like poppadoms. They were a bit vinegary at the end.”

Jimbo, Andy and Dave talk about all things craft beer, as well as giving shoutouts to pub sheds and home bars all over the country.

Jimbo said: “I think if we were being really strict we’d probably made sure we had exactly the same beer type. The beers are different, I don’t think you can really compare the beers, but in terms of combos and when it comes to the crisps, honestly I do prefer Hendo’s.

“I didn’t finish the Seabrook and I’ve never really been a fan of Worcestershire Sauce anyway. Everyone knows I wouldn’t go for anything else anyway but honestly I preferred the Hendo’s crisps.”

Dave said: “I’m not with Jimbo on this one. The Worcestershire Sauce crisps were a lot better, and Worcestershire sauce is better anyway. Both great beers for their own reasons, so one lager, one new england IPA, both amazing beers, but the Worcestershire Sauce crisps were better.”

Ultimately making the final decision, Jamie said: “I think Brew 61, as not really a lager drinker, I think I would drink that all day. The Neepsend Brew Co Arcanum, 6.2%, again something I wouldn’t usually order from behind the bar, but incredibly nice.

Crisps and beer combination expert, Jamie from Crisps & Pints on Instragram, made the final decision on the winner in the Sheffield vs Worcester battle.