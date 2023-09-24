The sculpture was made by young people in the Heeley community, in partnership with a local artist.

A brand new sculpture made by young people in Sheffield has been unveiled at Heeley Park Farm.

The wooden sculpture, which was inspired by one of the farm's friendly resident goats, sits at the bottom of Richards Road and will guide visitors into site.

Chloe Wilks, safe places coordinator and adult supportive placements coordinator at Heeley City Farm, said: "A lot of people at the autumn festival this weekend loved it. We had a popular name the goat competition, which hasn't been decided yet... It was very positive."

The sculpture was inspired by a photo the creators took of the farm's resident, eight-year-old golden Guernsey, Delf - identifiable as the one who wears a red collar around the farm. The wooden version of Delf was made in partnership with local artist, Patrick Amber.

Ms Wilks said both she and the extended Heeley City Farm team loved the model, which has been labelled a great new signpost for the farm, but their are concerns already for its survival.

Heeley City Farm have unveiled their brand new, goat-inspired community sculpture. (Photo courtesy of Heeley City Farm)

"We get a lot of anti-social behaviour on the site due to it being open," Ms Wilks said, "The only worry I have is that it will get vandalised."

Heeley City Farm has grown into a very popular attraction in Sheffield. It offers families an affordable day out option, due to their being no entry fee.