Syn Restaurant and Bar, with MasterChef star Reece Elliott in the kitchen, is set to open soon in Kelham Island, Sheffield

A new restaurant with an 'incredible' MasterChef star in the kitchen is set to open soon in Sheffield.

Syn Restaurant and Bar is preparing to open in Kelham Island, at the corner of Alma Street and Russell Street.

Reece Elliott, who appeared on MasterChef: The Professionals in 2020, wowing judges on the hit BBC show, will be in the kitchen. Syn called him an 'incredible' chef and said it was 'excited to show you more of his creations'.

Syn has previously said it plans to serve a seasonal menu, with small plates available during the day and larger dishes in the evenings, alongside an extensive cocktail list. It has yet to release more details about the menu.

Reece Elliott, the chef at Kelham Island's soon-to-open Syn Restaurant and Bar, at his former restaurant on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road. Photo by Scott Merrylees

The opening date has yet to be confirmed but Syn has said an announcement is 'coming soon'.