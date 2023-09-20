News you can trust since 1887
Syn Kelham Island: New Sheffield restaurant with 'incredible' MasterChef star Reece Elliott set to open soon

By Robert Cumber
Published 20th Sep 2023, 05:30 BST
Syn Restaurant and Bar, with MasterChef star Reece Elliott in the kitchen, is set to open soon in Kelham Island, Sheffield

A new restaurant with an 'incredible' MasterChef star in the kitchen is set to open soon in Sheffield.

Syn Restaurant and Bar is preparing to open in Kelham Island, at the corner of Alma Street and Russell Street.

Reece Elliott, who appeared on MasterChef: The Professionals in 2020, wowing judges on the hit BBC show, will be in the kitchen. Syn called him an 'incredible' chef and said it was 'excited to show you more of his creations'.

Syn has previously said it plans to serve a seasonal menu, with small plates available during the day and larger dishes in the evenings, alongside an extensive cocktail list. It has yet to release more details about the menu.

Reece Elliott, the chef at Kelham Island's soon-to-open Syn Restaurant and Bar, at his former restaurant on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road. Photo by Scott Merrylees

The opening date has yet to be confirmed but Syn has said an announcement is 'coming soon'.

Reece had opened Raffina by Reece Elliott on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road in March 2022 but the venue announced just months later, in July that year, that it was closing with immediate effect, following what Reece described at the time as 'significant challenges'. It had specialised in 'Italian inspired tastes'.

