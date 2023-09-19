The five bedroom property is said to be in a "highly commutable location" and has a very unique appearance.

A unique five bedroom mega-home on a hillside just 45 minutes from Sheffield is being sold for £900,000.

Silver Birches, found in the "highly commutable" village of Wingerworth in Derbyshire, was designed by a sole architect to create a one-of-a-kind look. The listing from Fine & Country states the house is placed in "an area of outstanding beauty".

It is located on a tree-lined hillside, with a private rear garden rolling down the sweeping hill. The garden can be access from either the lower ground floor or ground floor.

The accommodation is set over three floors. Entry can be gained into the lower ground floor, where a hall can provide access to a utility room, or to two staircases - one heads upstairs, whilst the other brings you up slightly to the study.

The study is at the bottom of the unique, turret-like tower with large windows overlooking the garden. Above this is the master bedroom, which is technically on the ground floor, but due to the layout you will need to go either up or down stairs to reach it.

The rest of the ground floor offers a simple to navigate setting. A large lounge, which features exterior doors to the carport and the spiral staircase to the first floor, is accompanied by two bedrooms, the family bathroom and the bright breakfast kitchen.

The dining area of the kitchen is located in a rounded off shoot, which provides another location to enjoy the views down the garden.

Using the stairs in the lounge you can ascend to the first floor. At the top, you will enter into a spacious games room, which then leads into a hallway providing access to bedroom number five.

The hallway travels down the turret-like tower at the end. It finishes at another large bathroom, which has a landing just beyond. This landing allows you to descend to the master bedroom or enter bedroom four, which is located above the master bedroom.

An outbuilding adds a double garage for storage and a workshop to the property, which is around 45 minutes away from Sheffield city centre.

