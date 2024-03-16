It was one of Sheffield’s best loved landmarks for decades.

And these newly transformed pictures, originally taken in black and white, now show the famous Hole in the Road as residents remember it.

The Hole in the Road was the open roundabout where Castle Square is now located in Sheffield city centre, with an area which was joined by a network of underpasses.

After being constructed in the 1960s, it was later filled in in the 1990s, as part of the work to create Supertram.

But many people retain their memories of an area which once included shops in its walkways, and even had a fish tank.

These pictures were taken in the days when The Star was published in black and white. Our photographers also took black and white pictures, up until the 1990s.

We have used IT to colourise 10 pictures. We have also included three pictures in the gallery, at the end, taken of the Hole of the Road in the 1990s, which were originally taken in colour, and are shown here as they were when they were taken nearly 30 years ago.

Take a look at the pictures in our gallery, and enjoy those memories.

Hole in the Road in colour These 10 pictures have been transformed into colour to from the original black and white to show The Hole in the Road as you remember it

Queuing for cigarettes This picture, taken in 1977, shows customers queueing up for cigarettes in 1977, to beat a tax rise on budget day.

Landmark Pictures shows the Hole in the Road looking towards C&As