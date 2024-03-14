Fjällräven: Swedish brand announces opening date for new shop in Sheffield's new retail zone
An outdoor clothes shop has announced an opening date for a flagship store in Sheffield.
Fjӓllrӓven will launch on Friday March 22 on Charles Street in the retail section of the city council’s £470m Heart of the City II development project.
It will be the first to open of three recent shop signings including clothes retailers Yards Store and Cream Store.
But it comes days after thieves raided Yards Store - on the corner of Charles and Pinstone streets - as it was being fitted out and stole thousands of pounds worth of cordless tools and wrecked two glass security doors that “cost a fortune,” according to a contractor.
Fjällräven hopes its products will appeal to Sheffield’s growing outdoor community. The firm is renowned for its little Kånken backpacks, which cost £95.
It will join fashion stores Weekday and Monki and homeware retailer Sostrene Grene on Cambridge Street, as well as Marmaduke’s cafe. The headquarters of building firm Henry Boot are also on Charles Street.
About 50 per cent of ground floors units in the redeveloped area - on Pinstone, Charles and Cambridge streets - are still vacant.
