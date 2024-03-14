Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An outdoor clothes shop has announced an opening date for a flagship store in Sheffield.

Fjӓllrӓven will launch on Friday March 22 on Charles Street in the retail section of the city council’s £470m Heart of the City II development project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be the first to open of three recent shop signings including clothes retailers Yards Store and Cream Store.

Fjällräven is renowned for its little Kånken backpacks, which cost £95. Its new store in Sheffield opens on March 22.

But it comes days after thieves raided Yards Store - on the corner of Charles and Pinstone streets - as it was being fitted out and stole thousands of pounds worth of cordless tools and wrecked two glass security doors that “cost a fortune,” according to a contractor.

Fjällräven hopes its products will appeal to Sheffield’s growing outdoor community. The firm is renowned for its little Kånken backpacks, which cost £95.

Crime scene investigator at Yards Store on Charles Street

It will join fashion stores Weekday and Monki and homeware retailer Sostrene Grene on Cambridge Street, as well as Marmaduke’s cafe. The headquarters of building firm Henry Boot are also on Charles Street.