Some of our readers do, and they have shared their memories of those trips to the pub with us.
We asked readers to tell us about their recollections of that first visit to one of Sheffield’s boozers, and got some colourful results.
Here, we share some of those memories, including their trips to long some long gone venues in the city, after we asked readers on our Facebook page: “What was the first pub you went to in Sheffield, what year was it, and what was it like?”
A common theme among those older readers was that they were not 18!
Check the memories in the captions for each of the pubs photographed.
1. Pub memories
Readers have shared their memories of the first pubs they went to. Here are their memories of 16 venues. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture SheffieldPhoto: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield
2. The Hermitage, London Road
The Hermitage, London Road: Brian Dany Padley said: "1977. The Hermitage on London Road, we were at a Moog Synth Demo evening and myself and Andy Battye were 15 years old but because it was upstairs in the function room we managed to get a few glasses of Ward's down the neck. 😎"Photo: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield
3. Number 12, later the Market Tavern, Exchange Street
Bob Hamilton: "I was a 17 year old apprentice plumber at Yorkshire Water Authority and wemt out on one of the lads stag nights. They were out early doors but I met them later in the Old Number 12, later the Market Tavern. It seemed like a nice place, then we went to the Black Swan (Mucky Duck). Think I had about 5 pints of lager and one of my workmates put me on a bus home and told the conductor where to put me off. That would have been 1975." Photo: Picture SheffieldPhoto: Picture Sheffield
4. The Broadfield, Abbeydale Road
Ian Bunting: The Broadfield pub. Abbeydale Road. My mother worked behind the bar in "82". Played pool and drinking coke all afternoon For some reason..loved it!!"Photo: Google